My daughter (16) wanted to live with me and my GF more because of issues (nothing abusive or that just not getting along) with mom; mom fought it, went to court today and it'll stay 50/50 placement. Fine. Unfortunately it's daughter's problem going forward to deal with her mom then.

However, I had purchased a car (title is in my name) for daughter to use to go to school, part-time job, see friends, etc. I won't let it go to my ex-wife's house because she refuses to pay 1/2 of anything towards it (flat out stated so) and I don't trust her not to do anything to it, plus she won't agree to pay 1/2 of repairs, new tires, etc. et al.

Commissioner instead orders her to pay 1/2 the insurance with the "expectation" in a temporary order I'll let the car go over there, and both my lawyer and I are just shell shocked. Said she's never seen such a thing in 20 years and repeatedly says he can't do it. It's my property. It's not in my daughter's name. It'd be like him ordering me to let my truck go over there for her to use. He even alluded to the fact he couldn't do it but did it anyway.

It's such a haphazard order it doesn't address who even pays for gas in the car, if the ex would have to pay 50% of my insurance deductible if daughter gets an accident, or what consequences there are if the ex drives the car and smashes it up.

I told my attorney to file a revision or review of just that part of the order with the judge overseeing this "commissioner," but we also just put the paperwork in to put the title in my fiancee's name as well, so if they try to haul me into court for contempt I can say it's no longer solely my property. Maybe he thinks he has authority to order my property over there, he doesn't have any authority to order hers.

Has anyone ever heard of such an order before with a vehicle? What would your advice or recourse be besides what I listed?