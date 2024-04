I plant to move to Japan and start my new life there, but I need plan my expense, I have nothing in Japan, I don't need very accurate figure, and I know it depends on a lot. I am single and you can estimate by one person only.

I just want to know an approximate cost in USD annually or monthly, maybe you could breakdown the cost a little bit if possible. or maybe a range of normal people live an ordinary and common life.

I hope the information is helpful to give a figure.