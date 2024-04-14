Can anyone reccomend an inexpensive but reliable source of hourly historical OHLC (or, I believe equivalently, hourly candlesticks) for the ES ETF emini S&P 500 index future?

For my purposes I need about 10 years of data, but I do not meed data current to the microsecond, or even the day.

I had been getting data from Quandl, before NASDAQ bought them out. Then I was getting data from Yahoo, but they did something so it is no longer possible to cut-and-paste Yahoo data from your web browser into a spreadsheet or text file. so now I am looking for a new data source. I do not insist that it be free, but I would rather mot pay more than necessary.