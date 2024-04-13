My wife and I got married in February. She has a Roth IRA, but she did not hit the contribution limits for 2023. I am considering making a late contribution to make sure we are taking full advantage of that opportunity, but our situation is a bit interesting and I want to make sure this is allowed:

We each are filing Single for 2023. Her 2023 MAGI is below the Roth IRA income limit for filing Single in 2023, but mine is above the limit.

the Roth IRA income limit for filing Single in 2023, but mine is the limit. We will be filing Married (Jointly) in 2024. Our combined MAGI will very likely be above the joint income limit for 2024.

So I guess my questions are: