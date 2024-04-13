My wife and I got married in February. She has a Roth IRA, but she did not hit the contribution limits for 2023. I am considering making a late contribution to make sure we are taking full advantage of that opportunity, but our situation is a bit interesting and I want to make sure this is allowed:
- We each are filing Single for 2023. Her 2023 MAGI is below the Roth IRA income limit for filing Single in 2023, but mine is above the limit.
- We will be filing Married (Jointly) in 2024. Our combined MAGI will very likely be above the joint income limit for 2024.
So I guess my questions are:
- Does it matter that her MAGI and filing status have effectively changed during the Jan-Apr late contribution window? Or is everything based off of her status as of 2023?
- Since she did not have this money available to her in 2023, would this technically count as some sort of cash gift from me to her (effective in 2023, despite happening in 2024)?