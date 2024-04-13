My wife runs an in-home preschool which is licensed as a daycare. She has a solo 401k for herself. Every year she contributes the maximum value to this 401k which is currently $23,000 for personal contributions and another 25% of business profit as a profit sharing contribution. This savings is very important to us and we do not want to lose it.

I am finding some discrepancies around whether she can hire an employee or not. Some sites say the employee must work under 1,000 hours, others say 500 hours. Some sites specifically say "500 hours for 3 or more consecutive years" as if she could hire someone for 700, 800, and 499 hours respectively over 3 years and still be safe.

To be clear any employee would not be offered the 401k because she'd be forced to provide the profit sharing contribution would would not be cost effective to have the employee in that case. So we want to make sure she's under the limit.