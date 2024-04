Assuming United States (you didn't say):

The IRS understands that new businesses may take a few years to show profit. But that f you don't show income pretty soon, and you aren't a clearly established business in development mode, they're likely to tell you that you should have called this a hobby and not deducted costs, and make you re-file with that correction.

So. Yes, monetizing the videos would help. But they still may tell you it should be considered hobby income until the numbers becomes significant.

Personally I wouldn't try to claim it as anything but hobby until you're getting at least a kilo buck a year in gross receipts.