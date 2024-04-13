I should know the answer to this but (obviously) don't even though I have been filing FBAR for a few years. This is a new situation this year --

Do I have to include accounts that I held for only a part of the year? For example, if I started a CD at a new bank in Feb 2023 and closed the CD in May 2023, so now that account has 0 balance (as of 31 Dec 2023 as well as currently), do I have to include it in the FBAR report?

I searched the FBAR docs but they don't seem to indicate anything on this specific subject.