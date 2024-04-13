I have a rental unit (condo). I would like to know if it's better to just keep it as a rental unit or put it under an LLC and if the tax implications change?

Currently, it's fully a rental unit (owner doesn't live in the house) and so I can claim mortgage interest payments. But why can't I also claim the principal paid? This seems like as time goes on and I pay more of the principal, I get less tax benefits.

If I convert the property into an LLC, what additional tax benefits I get and are there certain tax benefits I lose? I read about the avoidance of double taxation but don't quite get it. I live in California, btw.