How would one make a quarterly estimated tax payment using money orders when the amount to be paid that quarter is greater than the limit on a money order? Let's assume other options such as online payments, checks, etc. aren't possible. For example, if I have to pay $4,121 by April 15, 2024, would I mail a single envelope containing one payment voucher for the same along with five money orders ($1,000, $1,000, $1,000, $1,000, and $121 each), or would I mail 5 envelopes, each with its own payment voucher?