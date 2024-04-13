So I’ve been trading options for almost a year now and have decided to give futures a try. I have a cash account not a margin and know that with options once I trade all the settled cash in my account I have to wait until it settles the next morning to use it again.

My question is I’ve heard that futures settle immediately but I can’t find out if that’s just with a margin account or with cash ones too. Can I buy $1000 worth of futures contracts at 9:30am sell them 5 minutes later and use whatever p/l I made to immediately place another trade at 9:40 or do I have to wait. (The times are just examples)