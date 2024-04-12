I rent out my flat. The renter pays rent plus certain amount of money to cover some part of common charges.
I receive the sum of rent and provisions for common charges in my bank.
I split the amount into:
Debit Rental_Income
Credit Liabilities
When I pay the common charges I have to:
Debit Liabilities
Credit Bank
Then I manually have to count the difference between the full amount of common charges and the common charges paid by the renter then I have to pay the difference. Is there a simpler way doing this? Putting all provisions into an "envelop" so that I don't have to count the differences? Maybe I could Credit Expenses with the provisions?
Or does GnuCash has some other tools to do it?
Thank you
