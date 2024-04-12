I rent out my flat. The renter pays rent plus certain amount of money to cover some part of common charges. I receive the sum of rent and provisions for common charges in my bank. I split the amount into:

Debit Rental_Income

Credit Liabilities

When I pay the common charges I have to:

Debit Liabilities

Credit Bank

Then I manually have to count the difference between the full amount of common charges and the common charges paid by the renter then I have to pay the difference. Is there a simpler way doing this? Putting all provisions into an "envelop" so that I don't have to count the differences? Maybe I could Credit Expenses with the provisions?

Or does GnuCash has some other tools to do it?

Thank you