I have a VakifBank debit card. That is a Turkish bank, and my bank account involves US dollar, Euro, and GBP accounts too. And I can change the money in these currency to Turkish Lira through my bank application.

Now I am in the Philippines, and I want to withdraw money from ATM machines. How is that possible? Can I get Filipino Pesos from ATM? Which ATMs are best for this purpose? Should I do exchange through my application?