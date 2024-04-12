I have some money idle at my x-o.co.uk ISA. as interest rates are quite healthy, I'd like to invest in UK government bonds of a few months terms.

no idea how to do this, as I'd need the ticker codes, and no idea how to find these.

I dont even know what the shortest terms you can invest for are, eg can you invest in say 1 month?

the only info I have on UK govt bonds is this URL: https://www.bloomberg.com/markets/rates-bonds/government-bonds/uk

but this only gives 2 year as the shortest term, the thing is their US list shows 3 month and 6 month,

https://www.bloomberg.com/markets/rates-bonds/government-bonds/us

but I know the US also has 1 month not on their list, which has been above 5.5% in recent times, which is a healthy rate. their list also doesnt have 3 year, 7 year and 20 year which I know exist, but I dont know the ticker codes for. ie there are probably shorter term UK govt bonds not in the above list.

I would like to hold the bonds for the full term, eg say 1 month, and then reinvest them again and again, until I need the cash or decide to invest in shares.I dont know if I have to manually reinvest on each maturity, with maybe some days uninvested?

x-o are an execution only broker, and I asked them about this, and didnt get anything actionable.

they said I can invest in govt bonds, but I need to know the ticker codes.

preferably to know the ticker codes for free, I dont want to have to pay money just to find things to buy!

anyway, there are 3 main questions:

what are all the timescales of UK government bonds? how do I find the ticker codes of these for investing at x-o.co.uk? (where my interest is in 1 month, or 2 month or 3 month, if these exist) if the above are answered, can I automatically reinvest on maturity, or does this have to be done manually?

many thanks for any help,

