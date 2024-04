I am paid on a semi monthly basis. My original pay dates were the 15th and last day of the month on March 1. Our pay dates changed to the 5th and 20th of the month. I didn’t receive another check after February 29 until March 20th and it was only a check for 86.67 hours, am I owed an additional check for the month of March? Paychecks received thus far: 1/15,1/31,2/15,2/29,3/20, 04/05 all for 86.67 hrs each.