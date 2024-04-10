If someone, age 19, lives with their parents, works part time, do they still qualify for the standard tax credit? The person earned $2584 last year. The tax preparer says she owes $390 in taxes.
Thank you for your response.
Stack Exchange network consists of 183 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
If someone, age 19, lives with their parents, works part time, do they still qualify for the standard tax credit? The person earned $2584 last year. The tax preparer says she owes $390 in taxes.
Thank you for your response.