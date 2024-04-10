0

If someone, age 19, lives with their parents, works part time, do they still qualify for the standard tax credit? The person earned $2584 last year. The tax preparer says she owes $390 in taxes.

Thank you for your response.

New contributor
Shaleen is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • 2
    What country are you at? What's "standard tax credit"? Are you talking about the US standard deduction?
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago

0

Reset to default

You must log in to answer this question.

Browse other questions tagged .