I have a small business. In FY2023, I (my small business) purchased an equipment on behalf of a client for which the client reimbursed me, therefore, the payment appears as income. The equipment is the client's possession. Can I deduct the cost of the equipment from my taxable income? Thank you!

    therefore, the payment appears as income - appears where? Reimbursement is not income, it's ... reimbursement. Also, for tax questions please mention your jurisdiction, as laws vary.
    – littleadv
    57 mins ago

