In the US, LLC is a disregarded entity and has no bearing on your taxes whatsoever. For self-employed, medical insurance is a deductible expense regardless of how the business is legally organized. See the IRS form 7206 and its instructions.

Note, this is for coverage premiums. The medical expenses you personally incur are deductible (subject to certain conditions and limitations) regardless of how you earn money. See the IRS Publication 502.