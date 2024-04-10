I am US citizen living in Spain, and received interest income from deposits in Spain and India. I am reporting these on Schedule B and form 1116 to get credit for the taxes I paid on the interest earned. The IRS says:

If you take a credit for taxes paid, the conversion rate is the rate of exchange in effect on the day you paid the foreign taxes (or on the day the tax was withheld). If you receive a refund of foreign taxes paid, the conversion rate is the rate in effect when you paid the taxes, not when you receive the refund.

I recd. interest from several short-term deposits from Spanish banks, none of which report the exact date on which they paid me the interest or deducted the tax at source. They all report the total amounts on an end-of-the-year statement.

I also recd. interest from an Indian bank, four times a year. For these, I do have the dates when I got the interest and the tax was deducted.

Does IRS really want me to report a separate line for every time the interest was posted to my account and tax was deducted, and find out the exchange rate for that day using some random website for historical currency rates? And, what do I do for the banks that don't tell me the dates when they posted the interest?

For most of other reporting (for example, for Schedule B), I have been using the IRS suggested end-of-the-year exchange rate as available on https://fiscaldata.treasury.gov/currency-exchange-rates-converter/

Suggestions?