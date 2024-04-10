If you plan to file as married filing jointly, you should put that on your W4. It can get complicated with two incomes, and you will need to account for that on both W4s. If you file as single then you will probably have more tax withheld than what is actually necessary.

However, this will all get reconciled when you actually file. The purpose of the W4 is for your employer to withhold the proper amount of tax from your paycheck based on your income and filing status. Since they don't know about your spouse's income, you have to use the worksheet provided so that the withholding is more accurate for your situation. It does not mean that you actually have to file that way, but it can make the calculations more accurate.

The worst case is that you have significantly less tax withheld than you actually owe and can owe an underpayment penalty. Having too much tax taken out will result in a refund, which just means that you have less take-home pay than you would otherwise. That's only a problem if it crimps your budget and you make poor financial decisions as a result (put more on credit cards, etc.)