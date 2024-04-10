Ask your bank to give you the fractional code. Or look at another check; this should be the same on all your checks for this account.

I have no idea what "xx first 2 code from the beginning" means unless it's a mistranslation of "the two numbers in small print at the top of each check" -- which is the fractional code, so see above.

For an illustration, see https://www.techchecks.net/resources/understanding-the-components-of-a-check

(I'm also just a bit nervous about why you think you need this number, which identifies the bank rather than you.)