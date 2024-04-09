0

I have a single college fund to be used by 2 children going to college.

Child A is going to college this year and child B in 5 years. I want to give child A 50% of the fund, making sure that child B will have the equivalent of 50% when she goes to college.

Assuming a fund of $100k today, an yearly growth rate of 10%, I can play around with future value in 5 years, and I get $61,693.30 for child A now, because the remainder's future value will end up being the same ($61,693.32).

My question: what is the formula I can use to calculate that 50% amount at any time?

If you want to remove X now and ensure that the remaining (T-X) grows to X in N years at annual rate r, the formula would be:

X = (T-X)(1+r)^N
X + X(1+r)^N = T*(1+r)^N
X(1+ (1+r)^N) = T*(1+r)^N

           (1+r)^N  
X =  T * -----------
          1+(1+r)^N

On the other hand, if you assume (rightly) that college costs will also increase by r over the next 5 years, then it would be perfectly fair to just give child A 50% of the current balance. The other half will grow, and give B a similar benefit relative to the college costs at that time.

