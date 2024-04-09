I have a single college fund to be used by 2 children going to college.

Child A is going to college this year and child B in 5 years. I want to give child A 50% of the fund, making sure that child B will have the equivalent of 50% when she goes to college.

Assuming a fund of $100k today, an yearly growth rate of 10%, I can play around with future value in 5 years, and I get $61,693.30 for child A now, because the remainder's future value will end up being the same ($61,693.32).

My question: what is the formula I can use to calculate that 50% amount at any time?