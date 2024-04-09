Over the years, I predicted a few assets that went up in price a ton. However, I never owned any of those assets. Stuff like FAANG, Tesla, Bitcoin. Had I invested in those at a young age by the time I reached my 40s I would have most likely owned a rather successful investment firm today.
The majority of my portfolio is in assets I believe the wider market is being overly pessimistic about. By my assessment the risk level is not too high. A slightly smaller portion is in blue chips. I basically pull profits out over mutliple years and put it into bluechips.
I currently, have a small portion of my portfolio in high risk assets. A very small portion are in lottery ticket type stocks, while a larger portion of this are in stocks with deep value that serve markets with very little competition.
The last thing I want is to miss assets I identify as undervalued for the long term. What percentage of my money should be going to higher risk investments to diversify while still maintaining exposure to windfall profits?