Over the years, I predicted a few assets that went up in price a ton. However, I never owned any of those assets. Stuff like FAANG, Tesla, Bitcoin. Had I invested in those at a young age by the time I reached my 40s I would have most likely owned a rather successful investment firm today.

The majority of my portfolio is in assets I believe the wider market is being overly pessimistic about. By my assessment the risk level is not too high. A slightly smaller portion is in blue chips. I basically pull profits out over mutliple years and put it into bluechips.

I currently, have a small portion of my portfolio in high risk assets. A very small portion are in lottery ticket type stocks, while a larger portion of this are in stocks with deep value that serve markets with very little competition.

The last thing I want is to miss assets I identify as undervalued for the long term. What percentage of my money should be going to higher risk investments to diversify while still maintaining exposure to windfall profits?

Over the years, I predicted a few assets that went up in price a ton.

That's not the point. Anybody can predict assets that went up a ton. If I name a hundred hot stocks right now, many of them will go up a ton in ten years. Many of them will also go broke in ten years. The trick is to be able to do the prediction consistently, knowing which will go up and which will not. If you think you did that I invite you to consider the concept of selective memory. Everybody remembers themselves telling their friend that they predicted Apple would go up - nobody remembers themselves doing the same for Enron. Unless you kept accurate track of an imaginary portfolio, be very careful of what you think you predicted.

The one thing I'm trying to avoid missing other opportunities like Bitcoin.

There are thousands of opportunities out there. You cannot invest in them all. Even huge investment funds cannot invest in every opportunity. They, and every good investor, chooses their opportunities and invests in them. If they yield a good profit they congratulate themselves. They don't worry that they failed to also invest in other opportunities that did even better.

The last thing I want is to miss future assets I identify as undervalued for the long term.

No, the last thing to want is to incorrectly pick assets you think are undervalued and lose all you investment money. That's much more likely and what you should put your effort into avoiding. If you can consistently pick winners and avoid losers you will be an astonishingly successful investor, whether you leave opportunities on the table or not.

The feeling you are having is called FOMO - Fear of Missing Out. It's where you feel upset that even though you are having a very good life, someone somewhere is having a better one that could have been yours. Ignore the feeling. It will ruin your life if you let it.

  • I know I did it. I had arguments with my wealthy father over the years when I was trying to start a fund with those assets. I was denied every time since he did not understand computers nor the internet. Years later, financial advisors told him to buy some of those assets. Of course, you want to miss huge losses. I'm asking how to properly diversify so exposure to large gains remains open, while minimizing the losses. Over the years the one thing I've noticed is a lot of investors are too risk adverse, and they miss investing in Nvidia at 50 cents, when NVidia never had any competition.
    – ZeroPhase
    1 hour ago
  • I still stand by my answer. "Trying to find every opportunity" is not what "diversification" means. If you meant to ask about diversification you might want to rewrite the question.
    – DJClayworth
    1 hour ago
  • Sure, I'll rewrite the question to focus more on the percentage of the portfolio that should be directed to higher risk stocks. I'm not trying to find everything. I'm trying to make sure to invest in the high risk assets I understand knowing shit happens with some, while a portion should work out.
    – ZeroPhase
    35 mins ago

