Over the years, I predicted a few assets that went up in price a ton.

That's not the point. Anybody can predict assets that went up a ton. If I name a hundred hot stocks right now, many of them will go up a ton in ten years. Many of them will also go broke in ten years. The trick is to be able to do the prediction consistently, knowing which will go up and which will not. If you think you did that I invite you to consider the concept of selective memory. Everybody remembers themselves telling their friend that they predicted Apple would go up - nobody remembers themselves doing the same for Enron. Unless you kept accurate track of an imaginary portfolio, be very careful of what you think you predicted.

The one thing I'm trying to avoid missing other opportunities like Bitcoin.

There are thousands of opportunities out there. You cannot invest in them all. Even huge investment funds cannot invest in every opportunity. They, and every good investor, chooses their opportunities and invests in them. If they yield a good profit they congratulate themselves. They don't worry that they failed to also invest in other opportunities that did even better.

The last thing I want is to miss future assets I identify as undervalued for the long term.

No, the last thing to want is to incorrectly pick assets you think are undervalued and lose all you investment money. That's much more likely and what you should put your effort into avoiding. If you can consistently pick winners and avoid losers you will be an astonishingly successful investor, whether you leave opportunities on the table or not.

The feeling you are having is called FOMO - Fear of Missing Out. It's where you feel upset that even though you are having a very good life, someone somewhere is having a better one that could have been yours. Ignore the feeling. It will ruin your life if you let it.