Over the years, I predicted a few assets that went up in price a ton. However, I never owned any of those assets. Stuff like FAANG, Tesla, Bitcoin. Had I put $30k into FAANG stocks around 17, and then moved a portion into Bitcoin I would have beaten the index funds over a twenty year period by a significant amount. I would have ended up having enough to retire by 30, and manage my money as a full time job. So, I'm prone to risky investments now that I have money.

I have a few lottery ticket type penny stocks I've moved a small portion of the funds into, and other penny stocks I believe are highly undervalued. If I'm right on a few of these over a five year period I should significantly increase my wealth. The one thing I'm trying to avoid missing other opportunities like Bitcoin that increase by thousands of percent. Some of these go to zero, but if I setup the asset allocation properly the winners should far out weigh the losers.

The last thing I want is to miss future assets I identify as undervalued for the long term. How should I be managing this money to avoid losing it all, while at the same time maintaining exposure to highly lucrative assets?