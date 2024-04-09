Please consider the following hypothetical situation. A person is retired and his sole source of income is his investments in the stock market. In tax year 2023, he has a total tax liability of $100 dollars. He paid $500 dollars of estimated payments. He files his 2022 tax return and tells the IRS to apply his refund to his 2023 tax.

In 2023 he does not make any estimated tax payments and has a total tax liability of $10,000 for tax year 2023. Will he be hit with a penalty for not paying enough tax in 2023?

I believe the answer is yes and this person should have made estimated tax payments in 2023. Am I right?