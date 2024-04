I was on F-1 from 2018-08 to 2020-05 in the US, but I stayed in my home country from 2020-05 to 2022-09 and I came back to the US from 2022-09 till now. I am on F-1 all the time, and technically 2024 is my 6th year in the US (2018, 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023 2024), so am I considered NRA or RA? Am I eligible for FICA exemption?