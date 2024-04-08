If the bank has no reasonable expectation of collecting on a debt, it is "written off" as a "bad debt" expense and removed from the bank's assets on its balance sheet. It can also try to sell that debt to a third party ("debt collector") who will attempt to collect all or part of the debt for a profit.

in other words, unpaid debt don't affect the bank too much in the end?

Not true - this is like saying that you not getting paid for your work doesn't affect you because you'll have the same money that you have now. You have bills to pay just like the bank, so an unpaid debt affects the bank's ability to lend out more money, pay for its expenses, etc.

Granted, one unpaid debt will not bring down a bank, but too much unpaid debt will have a significant impact on its financial health.