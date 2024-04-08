Let's say the bank has come to the conclusion that the person is not going to pay his debt.
-Died without assets, alive but in Siberia for 20 years, in a very, very bad medical condition.
What does the bank actually do? Just delete his debt from his asset line?
or in other words, unpaid debt don't affect the bank too much in the end?
Let's say the bank has come to the conclusion that the person is not going to pay his debt.
-
I’m voting to close this question because it is not about personal finance, and the answer depends on a lot of missing details (jurisdictions, for starters).– littleadv38 mins ago
2 Answers
As with almost all private debt in the US, the debt is generally sold to a debt collection company for pennies on the dollar, often as a bundle of "good" and "bad" debt (good and bad relative here, since the debts are being sent to collections so to speak, so technically none of them are actually good). The debt collection company acquires collectible debts along side the uncollectible debts which allows the bank (or other debt holding company) to clear the bad debt on their balance sheets, while still potentially being profitable for the debt collector.
If the bank has no reasonable expectation of collecting on a debt, it is "written off" as a "bad debt" expense and removed from the bank's assets on its balance sheet. It can also try to sell that debt to a third party ("debt collector") who will attempt to collect all or part of the debt for a profit.
in other words, unpaid debt don't affect the bank too much in the end?
Not true - this is like saying that you not getting paid for your work doesn't affect you because you'll have the same money that you have now. You have bills to pay just like the bank, so an unpaid debt affects the bank's ability to lend out more money, pay for its expenses, etc.
Granted, one unpaid debt will not bring down a bank, but too much unpaid debt will have a significant impact on its financial health.