I want to buy ARGT ETF from interactive brokers. Apparently, I can't do that. Either because our valiant politicians take care of us - the irresponsible braindead retail investors. Or maybe they just like making things harder, so that retail investors seek help from middle men, maybe their cronies. In any case, this is what ibkr tells me when I want to buy:

Trading Restricted This product requires a KID in English or in a language approved for your country. Retail clients can trade packaged retail products only if an appropriate KID is available. More information is available in https://ibkr.info/node/4718.

Is there a way around it? Something approved that tracks the same ARGT ETF that can be bought in EEA, specifically in Germany?