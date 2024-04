System showed that I owe tax penalty and it started asking few questions to see if it can be waived. One of the questions was 2022 Tax Liability, where it is asking me to enter line 4 from form 2210 of 2022 return.

Here is the screenshot:

I am confused as why it is asking only line 4 and not line 7,10 & 13.

I should mention that my 2022 tax return was filed by a local CPA and the packet he shared contains form 2210 and it has non zero amounts for line 4,7,10 & 13.

Here is my form 2210 for 2022 return.