While I could use my desktop tax software to fill my daughter's tax return for 2023.... is there an option for her to do it herself?

IRS Direct File looks OK work, except it requires an ID.me account which requires age 18.

Do any of the online tax filing services allow minors? Those with a free level for simple returns?

Yes I'm aware of the filing thresholds, that's not the question here. This is about fiscal learning not the most efficient way to get it done.