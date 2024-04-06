I have tax-preferred retirement savings plans, and I track their activity using a double-entry accounting app. I am at the age where I am starting to make withdrawals from the savings plans. The withdrawals are taxable income, while the asset appreciation and investment income within the savings plans are non-taxable.

What account structure and bookkeeping practice is generally accepted for taxable distributions from the registered savings plans? How do I record taxable distributions using that account structure? How do I define a report to list the taxable distributions for the year, as input to tax return preparation?

Obviously I have an asset account for the registered savings plan, and an asset account for my bank's chequing account. The simple bookkeeping method is to record a taxable withdrawal from the savings plan as a transaction which reduces the savings plan account and increases the chequing account. But nothing about that transaction says that the funds represent taxable income.

I would love to rely on a well-understood accounting structure to let me label such transactions as taxable income. I can imagine various ways of adding further accounts to the transactions, as a way of labelling it. For instance, I could add a special "taxable distribution" asset account next to the retirement savings plan account. I could book a taxable withdrawl as:

Reduce the savings plan account Increase the taxable distribution account Reduce the taxable distribution account (leaving it at a zero balance) Increase the chequing account

Then I could make a report which lists the reductions, but not the increases, from of the taxable distribution account as the taxable distributions.

But I have low confidence that this is a good answer, as opposed to a naive improvisation from an untrained amateur accountant.

(Sorry, I am purposely avoiding using "credit" and "debit" because I still need to look up which direction is which when talking about asset vs income vs expense vs liability accounts. Untrained amateur accountant and all that. Maybe someday I will internalise those terms.)

In case it makes a difference, my retirement savings plans include RRSPs in Canada, and IRAs and Roth IRAs in the USA. My accounting app is GnuCash. I pay taxes primarily to Canada, and secondarily to the USA. But I am hoping there is a general accounting structure for registered savings plans which is mostly independent of jurisdiction.