For the purpose of trading options of a volatile index, I want to understand how to decide between the following for a particular KPI, say, RSI:

Assuming that the RSI changes from 0 to 100 in a day, I want to detect more than normal changes in RSI at any value. How do I decide between the following:

Whether to use RSI Moving Average simple or exponential or some other What period to use for Moving Average, most docs say 14 Whether to use Moving Average Cross overs What values to use for 2 cross over periods

Similarly, one of the other KPIs moves around 0 in decimals as well as hundreds during the day. I want to detect a big change there too. How does one go about using the values for above?

I can see various values being recommended all over the web but the logic to select those values is not explained. The logic is needed to choose different values based on the volatility of the KPIs.