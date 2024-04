I left California in 2022. In 2023, some of my Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) vested. Some of these vested RSUs were granted before that I left California. Therefore, I must pay ordinary income tax on some portion of the RSUs corresponding to the duration I was while waiting for the RSU to vest.

The California ordinary income tax resulting from the RSU vesting is indicated on my W2. How do I declare that amount when filing my California taxes in TurboTax?