I am sitting an exam for a certification from the Greek Capital Commission. We have been given multiple choice questions along with their answers in order to prepare ourselves.

I am really confused by a question though.This is the following..

An investor buys 15 future contracts of company AAA. Every contract refers to 100 shares. The initial margin requirement is 12% and the futures' price is 24 euros.

1)How much money should an investor deposit as initial margin if the basis is 3?

The correct answer should be 3.780 euros.

2)What is the role of basis?

3)So far in previous questions in order to calculate the initial margin requirement we were multipying (number of contracts x shares in contracts x initial margin x the spot price at the day of buy). We were completely ignoring the futures' price.