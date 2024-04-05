It's simply how interest rates are quoted - they're quoted as an annualized rate but they are applied monthly, hence the X/12% . It does not mean that you accrue exactly X% over the year if you do not make any payments. In that case, the monthly effective rate would be (1+X)^(1/12) - 1 which is not nearly as intuitive for consumers.

Take a simpler example:

You borrow $1,000 at a quoted 12% annual interest, which actually means 1% per month (quoted rates generally do not take compounding into effect). That means that each month, you have accrued 1% of the remaining balance in interest. For the first month, that's $10.

Suppose your monthly payment is $15. That means that $10 of that payment goes to accrued interest, and the rest ($5) goes to paying down the loan balance, which is now $995.

The next month, your accrued interest id 1% of $995, or $9.95. Your payment is still $15, but not $5.05 goes to reducing your balance, which is now $989.50.

Repeat until the principal is paid off. Each month, the interest portion decreases and the principal portion increases.

But I certainly don't owe that amount of money after a month, correct?

Yes, as shown above

If you compound it over a year, that gives higher than X%.

If you didn't pay the interest, yes it would compound to more than X%. But since you pay down part of the principal each month, your interest goes down and you actually end up paying less than X% over the year.