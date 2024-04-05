I'm trying to understand how to calculate the monthly payments on a fixed interest loan with a given term. I understand this can be done with the PMT excel function.
Whenever I see this explained online, such as in this video, it goes something like this.
- to pay a loan in fixed amounts, each payment should be a bit bigger than the sum of the principal divided by the amount of total payments + the interest accrued between the time you took the loan and the first payment, so that your total balance decreases more and more until reaching zero at the end of the term. How much bigger is not important for my question.
- Here comes the tricky part I don't understand: when calculating the interest accrued before the first payment, calculations are done as follows. If you have monthly payments and a X% yearly rate, multiply your borrowed amount by (X/12)% and that's your interest due. But I certainly don't owe that amount of money after a month, correct? If you compound it over a year, that gives higher than X%.
Since at each point in time I pay interest based on my outstanding principal, and (assuming no monthly payment obligations existed) if I didn't repay a single $ during the first year my total due amount would be X% higher than the borrowed amount, it can't be that the amount due after the first month is X/12%? Any help understanding this would be greatly appreciated, thanks!