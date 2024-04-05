Yes you can sell your stock at any time after your purchase. In a cash account in the USA, settlement is currently two days (T+2). You can buy another stock with unsettled funds but you cannot selling the new stock before the sale of the first stock is settled - this would be a Good Faith Violation.

Last year, the Securities and Exchange Commission adopted amendments shortening settlement time. As of May 28, 2024 the standard settlement cycle for most broker-dealer transactions will be reduced from T+2 to T+1 subject to certain exceptions. T+1 will apply to the same securities transactions covered by the T+2 settlement cycle (stocks, bonds, municipal securities, exchange-traded funds, certain mutual funds, and limited partnerships).