In my IRA account, if I buy a stock on Monday with my settled cash, can I sell it anytime after purchasing, even 1 minute or, I have to wait 2 business days, so it means Wednesday? Sorry for simple question I checked and asked but want to make sure. Thanks
2 Answers
Yes you can sell your stock at any time after your purchase. In a cash account in the USA, settlement is currently two days (T+2). You can buy another stock with unsettled funds but you cannot selling the new stock before the sale of the first stock is settled - this would be a Good Faith Violation.
Last year, the Securities and Exchange Commission adopted amendments shortening settlement time. As of May 28, 2024 the standard settlement cycle for most broker-dealer transactions will be reduced from T+2 to T+1 subject to certain exceptions. T+1 will apply to the same securities transactions covered by the T+2 settlement cycle (stocks, bonds, municipal securities, exchange-traded funds, certain mutual funds, and limited partnerships).
what confused me actually was, in my account when i look at my transaction history, for a stock that I bought on say april 2nd, it says settlement date april 4th. I called and asked them, and they told me yes the earliest I can sell the stock is 4/4. That is what confused me.– upstream32 mins ago
Yes you can sell it immediately after, you just might not be able to use the proceeds for something else until the new trade settles. Settlement only affects your ability to use cash from transactions; it does not prevent you from selling securities you bought.
1Hmm maybe some brokers are more strict - I can buy stock and sell it the same day, but if I sell it, I can't use the proceeds to buy new stock until it settles. 29 mins ago