SMBC Trust Bank PRESTIA in Japan offers two types of floating rate loans:

with upfront fee (lower interest rate) without upfront fee (higher interest rate)

Link: https://www.smbctb.co.jp/en/loan/products/pdf/housing_loan_interest.pdf

For April 2024, I see:

with upfront fee Upfront fee: 2.2%, including 10% VAT will be 2.42%

0.34% annual interest rate, paid monthly without upfront fee Upfront fee: 22,000 JPY, including 10% will be 24,200 JPY

0.59% annual interest rate, paid monthly

Casual readers may be shocked by the incredibly low offered interest rates. Japan has extremely low interest rates compared to other highly developed nations. (It is a long story.)

Is there a mathematical formula to convert the upfront fee into equivalent running interest rate? I have some experience with cashflow analysis for bonds/loans, but this formula is a bit tricky for me to derive. For example: Does loan term (10y/20y/30y) affect the calculation?

For the purpose of this discussion, please assume that interest rate will not change. That would probably require a Monte Carlo simulation to estimate!