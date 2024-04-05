We placed a contract on a property. We paid earnest money. We paid for an option period to protect our earnest money. The seller accused the inspector of breaking something on the pool equipment. The inspector has pictures and nothing is broken. We pulled out because the seller wouldn't agree to fix certain items that were very costly. The seller only released a portion of our monies stating he would have to repair what the inspector broke. Is this even legal? He literally just stole money from us.