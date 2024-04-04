I'm currently the debtor of two loans:

$620,000 CLP at 0.99% monthly interest over 12 months. $180,000 CLP at 0% interest, but adjusted by inflation. It's payable on April 2025 and expected inflation is at 3.5%.

Thing is, loan #2 is a special government loan that mandates withholdings on 3% of my personal monthly revenue until this December, unless the loan is voluntarily fully paid before that month. All withholdings are inflation-adjusted so it doesn't devalue while they're withheld, but there's an opportunity cost on that money since it could be invested with returns higher than inflation.

Should I make an effort to pay loan #2 first and free my future income from unnecessary withholdings, or should I direct my payments to loan #1 since it's got interest while #2 does not (at least nominally).