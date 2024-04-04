Someone overseas asked me to send money to pay bills out of his account. I did. What can I do to protect myself?
Your bills were paid out of someone else's account? You can reach out to those who got the payment and ask them to reverse it. It will likely be reversed anyway.
The money you sent is gone and you will never see it again. You'll need to pay your bills again, and maybe also fees due to the reversals and resulting late payments. If you reach out to them to reverse proactively you maybe have a chance to avoid those.