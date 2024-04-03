I'm interested in buying individual inflation-linked GILTs directly in the primary market (directly from the UK Debt Management Office).

To give some context, I want to do this as I understand the risks involved in holding shares of inflation-linked GILTs bonds or ETFs are radically different from those associated to actually hold the securities themselves. I extract this conclusion from this question I asked.

My question is: is it feasible for a retail investor to do this? By feasible, I mean 2 things:

First, being legally authorised to buy such bonds.

Second, having salary and savings enough to even consider the operation.

As far as I understand, in order to buy this bonds, one needs to be in the DMO's Approved Group of Investors. Is this something any UK resident can request, even if the person is not a broker or financial professional in general?

With regards to the first point, as an example, let's suppose a person earns £45000 yearly and has savings of, say, £40000. Would you say it is feasible for such person to access the mentioned securities, in terms of the minimum investment normally required?