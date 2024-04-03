I’m selling my condo and buying my parents house in irrevocable trust. Parents house appraised at 765,000. I’m going through 1031 exchange . I’m getting loan for amt at 765,000 minus proceeds from exchange . Total amount of 765 will go into parents trust account with Ein. The proceeds in trust , my share , can I use after close of exchange to refinance and gap my mortgage to the new exchange . Is using my share taxable or step up and does it void 1031