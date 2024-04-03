In January of 2023 I donated $500 to a charity. I got a donation receipt from Paypal at the time. The subject line says "Receipt for your donation to [...]". However, the bottom of the email says "This is a record of your generosity, but it's not an official tax donation receipt." I didn't get any other receipt. The charity shut down in December of 2023.

Can I take a $500 deduction? The IRS says one can only take a deduction of that size if one has a receipt from the charity itself.

Can I take a $249.99 deduction? The IRS says one can deduct a donation less than $250 with just a bank receipt, which I assume that Paypal receipt counts as. But $249.99 isn't the actual amount I donated; it's smaller than what I donated. So I'm not sure if that's legal. Also, would I need to truncate down to $249 instead of $249.99 to avoid rounding up to $250?