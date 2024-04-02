I'm trying to ammend last year's taxes because when I went to file this year I remembered that I made a couple grand cutting grass the year before and forgot to file it. I'm not sure how to file this as I'm not a business and only cut grass that summer because I was without a job and needed to make some extra cash. I did what I had to do and went knocking on the neighbor's doors that i knew wouldn't mind pawning off their grass cutting on me for a fee. This will also boost my return for last year because the job I started late in the year kept me right below the amount that would give me my child tax credit so I want to make sure I do it correctly. Any help would be greatly appreciated as I am getting a headache trying to figure it all out. It's way too confusing!