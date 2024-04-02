Would be reasonable to say that the cause of the monthly payments being applied to just interest is due to any past interest that has accrued and needing to be satisfied?

Possibly, depending on how old the mortgage is and how late the payment were - a 30-year mortgage of 45k at 8.8% would have a monthly payment of about $355 with only $25 of that applied to the principal on the first payment. At 8.8%, about $11 of interest would accrue daily, so a payment only 3 days late might go completely to interest.

Since you said the payment is $670 it's not clear if the original loan balance was much higher, or if the rest is for insurance, taxes, and/or PMI (it seems like a lot for just those items).

IF the borrower has made many late payments, it's also possible that late fees have accrued that need to be paid off as well.

Would appreciate some suggestions.

Get a statement form the bank stating exactly how much unpaid interest and fees are due, and pay that off soon (you might even try to negotiate a lower amount). Then start making monthly payments on time to avoids accruing any additional interest and late fees. Set up an automatic payment if the lender supports it to force them to make payments on time. Cancel any automatic payments for other services until the borrower gets their finances in other. It's a bigger deal to be late on your mortgage and utility bills that it is to be late on your cell phone and streaming media subscription.