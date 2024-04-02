Novice to retirement funds and investing here. I'm wanting to build a spreadsheet in Excel that can help calculate my annual rate of return for retirement accounts.

I have some elementary questions about how to calculate whether my [American] retirement fund [401K and other similar funds like 401A and 403B] is performing optimally with the rate of return or interest gained in the 8-10% range as is often recommended.

I have got my brain in a pretzel by overthinking this I'm sure, but when looking at a monthly or quarterly percentage I'm unsure of the math to ensure I am getting at least 8% per year.

As an unrealistically simple scenario, let's say I see exactly a 2% gain each quarter. Do I add the four quarters up (2% +2% +2% +2%) and arrive at the healthy 8% return, or do I need 8% each quarter to have 8% return annually? Basically I need to know how to look at a quarterly statement and know whether to say "Wow, only 2%? I'm under-performing by 6%. Time to invest in some different funds" or else (say in Q1) say "Okay, 2%. As long as this holds each of the remaining quarters then I'm on track for my 8% goal".

Realistically though you might have 2% one quarter -1.5% the next and 3% the next, I realize. As I said I'm likely over thinking this, but if I can build a spreadsheet to punch in my returns monthly even and then have a YTD return field calculating on all the months concluded thus far that would help me visualize my gains better. Can someone clarify how to do that math so I can create such a calculation in a spreadsheet?

I envision the format being something like this: