I have a guest staying in May this year for 30 days in my furnished holiday rental. They want to return again in September for another 30 days.

The Letting Condition in HMRC rules says: You must let the property commercially as furnished holiday accommodation to the public for at least 105 days in the year... Do not count longer-term lets of more than 31 days,

If I accept them as a guest in September as well as May would that count as 60 days towards the let time in a year, 30 or none?

If 60, what is the minimum gap between stays? One day? A month? A different guest? Or is it what is "reasonable" ? As reasonable my common sense would say a guest in between of a few days as a minimum.