hence the premiums for each employee (member) is lower than had each member purchased their own individual policies, as the risk for any one member requiring high-usage of healthcare is greater?

That is the basic idea. If the company is very small they might not get the savings that an even larger group can get. That is why some organizations serve as group for small companies.

Some organizations are big enough that they self-insure. They pay an insurance company to provide the network of medical facilities, and to manage the program; but the big company pays for all the medical costs.