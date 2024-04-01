I happen to have a bunch of “old” $100 bills. They're labeled series 2006A, the last series of the previous model.

I am aware that they are fully accepted in the U.S., but also that many places outside in the rest of the world rejects them (apparently due to risk of counterfeit). And I personally experienced that rejection during my last travel.

I wish to replace these old bills for a newer serie (having the 3D security ribbon). But, living on western Europe, I don't know how I could do this.

Would, say, a local branch of an american bank accept such an exchange? Do exchange offices offer that service? With a fee? Obviously, I'd like to avoid putting fees in it, as this obsolescence is not my responsibility.