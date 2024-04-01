0

I happen to have a bunch of “old” $100 bills. They're labeled series 2006A, the last series of the previous model.

I am aware that they are fully accepted in the U.S., but also that many places outside in the rest of the world rejects them (apparently due to risk of counterfeit). And I personally experienced that rejection during my last travel.

I wish to replace these old bills for a newer serie (having the 3D security ribbon). But, living on western Europe, I don't know how I could do this.

Would, say, a local branch of an american bank accept such an exchange? Do exchange offices offer that service? With a fee? Obviously, I'd like to avoid putting fees in it, as this obsolescence is not my responsibility.

New contributor
Albert Patton is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

1 Answer 1

1

These bills are not obsolete and are perfectly valid:

It is U.S. government policy that all designs of Federal Reserve notes remain legal tender, or legally valid for payments, regardless of when they were issued. This policy includes all denominations of Federal Reserve notes, from 1914 to present as per 31 U.S.C. § 5103.

You can check with your local bank whether they're willing to provide this "service" to you, or with any local exchange service. Some might for free, some might for a fee, but no-one is obligated to exchange them (as opposed to old GBP bills, for example, which are in fact obsolete and there's a proper process to exchange them).

2
  • 1
    If the bank won't exchange them, why not just deposit them? (Assuming you aren't dealing with hyperinflation or black market or something of that sort.)
    – keshlam
    1 hour ago
  • @keshlam I imagine hefty fees for a USD account or unfavorable USD/EUR conversion.
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago

