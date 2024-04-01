0

I'm filing my taxes in the US since I reside in WA state and I'm being asked by TurboTax to enter "Box 1e - Cost or other basis Learn more" for some Employee Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP) stocks I sold last year via E-Trade.

E-Trade's Stock Plan Transactions Supplement document mentions both "Cost Basis" and "Adjusted Cost Basis", as shown below. Which one should I enter in Box 1e in Form 1099‑B in TurboTax?

Note that the Adjusted Cost Basis is higher than the Cost Basis, since these ESPP stock were originally purchased with an employee discount.

enter image description here

By default, TurboTax prefills "Box 1e - Cost or other basis Learn more" with the non-adjusted Cost Basis:

enter image description here

  • I think you want to enter the (unadjusted) cost basis, then check the 'The cost basis is incorrect or missing on my 1099-B' box underneath it.
    – Craig W
    45 mins ago

