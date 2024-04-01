I currently live in New Jersey and I am planning on moving to an over 55 community in Florida. The community I like has very little in terms of pre-built new homes and I would really like a brand new home. They will build a new home for me. However, I am concerned about two things:

Will it be a lot of work on my part? Are they going to rip me off when building the home because I do not know construction? How do I minimize these risks?

I currently live in a home that I inherited and as such I consider myself a first time home buyer.